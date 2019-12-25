What happened in the last episode of Gavin and Stacey?

Earlier this year, fans were delighted to hear that Gavin & Stacey would be returning for a Christmas special, the first new episode to grace television screens in more than a decade.

Advertisement

A lot can happen in 10 years, so if you’ve forgotten how the finale ended and can’t find time for a rewatch during the busy festive season, here’s a rundown of the key moments to get you up to speed.

Stacey gets pregnant

Earlier in series three, Gavin and Stacey were told by a doctor that they were unlikely to have a baby the traditional way due to Gavin’s low sperm count.

The news hit the couple hard and they decided to continue trying for a baby until the end of the year, at which point they would start looking at alternative ways of having a child.

In the final episode, mere hours before Nessa’s wedding, Stacey took him upstairs and showed him 34 pregnancy tests she had taken that had all come back positive.

The couple were delighted, with Gavin proudly declaring: “My balls work!”

Nessa and Dave don’t get married

After his dramatic proposal in the 2008 Christmas special, the third series largely followed preparations for Nessa’s marriage to Dave Coaches.

The couple hit quite a bump when Dave found out Nessa and Smithy had wound up in bed together when she visited Billericay without him, but they made it to the big day regardless.

The ceremony was well under way when Smithy burst through the church doors to express his feelings for Nessa.

He clarified that he wasn’t declaring his love for her, going so far as to say that Nessa repulses him much of the time, but that he didn’t believe she really loved Dave.

Nessa was reluctant to admit it at first, so it was Dave who actually stopped the wedding, pointing out that over the past year she had stopped telling him she loved him.

The pair shook hands at the altar and called it quits.

Dave told her: “It’s been a blast, sugar tits.”

Smithy and Nessa’s relationship status? It’s complicated

One of the big questions that the Gavin & Stacey 2019 special will address is the nature of Smithy and Nessa’s relationship today.

Given that they confessed to repulsing each other at her climactic wedding, it seems uncertain whether they will ultimately get together.

However, the final scene of the last episode features them hanging out in Barry on good terms, with Smithy even blurting out her trademark catchphrase: “What’s occurin’?”

There was no mention of the fishing trip

Fans hoping that the final episode of the series would shed some light on what happened during Bryn and Jason’s mysterious fishing trip were left disappointed.

However, star Larry Lamb hinted in an interview with Heart that the topic could come up again in the new special.

We’ve compiled everything we know about the fishing trip and some ideas for what could have happened.

Advertisement

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day