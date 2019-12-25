What time is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on TV? What’s going to happen? Who’s in t?

“Oh my Christ!” James Corden and Ruth Jones have announced that they’re bringing back their acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey for a one-off Christmas special — meaning we’ll finally discover what’s been occurring for the Shipman and West families over the past nine years.

Advertisement

And now the waiting is over, we’re actually about to return to Barry Island to see what the hang have been up to for the last decade.

It’s one of the most exciting moments in modern sitcom history, and we have all the details to ensure you know what time it’s on, who’s in it, what’s going to happen and where it’s filmed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

When is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on TV?

The one-hour episode will air 8.30pm Christmas Day 2019 on BBC1.

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

What is Gavin and Stacey about?

The original series followed Gavin (Mathew Horne), from Essex, England, who strikes up a long-distance relationship with Stacey (Joanna Page), from Barry, Wales after they call each other up for work. Eventually they agree to meet up in person— with their best friends in tow — before quickly falling in love and getting engaged. The show also followed the impact their romance had on their surrounding friends and family.

The series ended with Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Neil “Smithy” Smith (James Corden) reconciled after the latter interrupted her wedding, while Stacey and Gavin learnt that they were expecting their first child.

Following a nine-year hiatus, the hour-long special will revisit the original cast, which also includes Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman.

Asked about the upcoming special, Corden said he and co-creator Ruth Jones plan to deliver a “nostalgic joy-bomb”.

“We owed it to the characters,” he told The Times. “We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it.”

Which original cast members will appear in the Gavin and Stacey special?

Just spent the day on the set of The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day Special. All top secret, but I can confirm that the episode will contain not one but two uses of “What’s Occuring?” pic.twitter.com/kc6jS8E1B8 — ???? Colin Paterson ???? (@ColinGPaterson) July 24, 2019

The one-off Christmas special is expected to star almost all of the original central cast members, including Steadman (Care, Hold The Sunset), Horne (Dad’s Army), Jones (Stella) and Late Night host Corden.

However, Sheridan Smith has confirmed that she won’t be reprising her role as Rudi, Smithy’s younger sister.

“I wish,” she said when asked about a Gavin and Stacey comeback on Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show in June. “No, I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway.”