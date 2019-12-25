Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton win Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special

It wouldn’t be the festive season without the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special – and now the new champion for 2019 has been crowned.

After very nearly taking the Glitterball trophy in 2017, it was a case of second time lucky for the lovely Debbie McGee, who has become Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas champion alongside Strictly veteran Kevin Clifton.

Once all the couples had danced, the studio audience voted for their favourite and their votes were combined with the judges’ scores to decide the winner.

With Debbie and Kevin’s quickstep to Michael Buble’s ‘Jingle Bells’ scoring full marks from the judges, they secured enough votes from the audience to be awarded the Silver Star trophy.

Speaking about her win, Debbie said: “I wasn’t expecting it! It’s just amazing but you know, everybody has been fantastic.”

She added, “I think [the win is] everybody’s because we all had a great time, everyone did such great dances.”

Debbie faced former Strictly favourites Chizzy Akudolu, Gemma Atkinson, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold in this year’s special.

And while she may have won the trophy, Joe and Dianne Buswell also scored top marks with their Street Commercial performance to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by District 78.

Third place went to Chizzy and her new partner Graziano Di Prima with their cheerful Cha Cha to ‘Get The Party Started’ by Shirley Bassey, scoring them 36.

Joint fourth were Mark and Janette Manrara, with their Salsa to ‘Christmas Wrapping’ by The Waitresses, and Gemma and Gorka Márquez with their Jive to ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ – both scoring 35.

Last place went to Richard and Luba Mushtuk, who performed the Foxtrot to ‘You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch’ by Sabrina Carpenter, scoring 32.

Other highlights of the night included a musical performance by Liam Payne, as well as a special dance with Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova.