Fans of the hit British sitcom Not Going Out can expect gags, one liners and mayhem in this year’s Christmas special ‘Driving Home for Christmas’.

Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect and when to watch.

When is the Not Going Out Christmas special on TV?

Airing on the 24th of December at 10pm on BBC One, tune in to watch Lee and Lucy pop out for some last-minute Christmas Eve shopping. As expected, things don’t go quite as planned for Lee, with a theft and an unexpected trip deep into the countryside.

If you miss it, tune in to BBC One on Christmas Day at 11.55pm for a re-run!

What is Not Going Out?

Not Going Out is a British television sitcom that has aired on BBC One since 2006. It’s tenth series aired this April, with its eleventh series set to grace our screens next year.

The programme follows an unambitious man, Lee (Lee Mack), in his late thirties – who lives as a lodger in a London flat. He is a nonchalant, unmotivated layabout whose life has brought laughter to viewers for the past 14 years.

Though the early series focused on Lee’s mishaps as a single man, more recent episodes picked up with him years later when he was married to Lucy (Sally Bretton) and a father of two.

What happened in the last episode of Not Going Out?

The last time we saw the dazzlingly hilarious cast of Not Going Out was for their Halloween special in October this year. Lee misplaced his phone when out trick-or-treating, returning alone in the middle of the night (dressed as a zombie) to find it. He ends up locked in an imposing old manor house, in which a mysterious woman lives.