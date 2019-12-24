Is The Snowman on TV this Christmas 2019?

Nothing heralds Christmas like the sight of a young boy and a snowman flying through the air amidst a flurry of snowflakes. The 1982 classic The Snowman, adapted from Raymond Briggs’ book of the same name, has been a staple of Channel 4’s festive schedule for almost forty years.

The film follows a boy who gets more than he bargains for after building a handsome snowman, setting off a magical sequence of events that sees him and his new companion fly across the night sky — to the haunting tune Walking In The Air — to meet Father Christmas.

The Snowman and the Snowdog, the 2012 sequel, follows a young boy grieving for his dog. After finding a mysterious box under his bedroom floorboards, he builds a snowman and an adorable snowdog — only for them both to come to life…

When is The Snowman on TV?

Good news, Snowfans – there are multiple showings of The Snowman over the Christmas period this year, starting with an early one on Channel 4 at 3:05pm on Sunday 8th December (following a showing of another Raymond Briggs classic, Father Christmas, and before sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog) and then on 4Seven on Thursday 12th December at 4:20am.

Then, you can watch The Snowman again on Channel 4 at the heart of Christmas, with broadcasts on Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December, at 3:50pm and Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December, at 12:45pm, followed on E4 on Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December at 6:55am and Sunday 29th December at 7:25am.

Meanwhile, The Snowman and its sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog are available to buy on the Sky Store and Amazon.