Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Silent Witness star Emilia Fox: ‘I dream about doing post-mortems’

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox: ‘I dream about doing post-mortems’

Emilia Fox has played forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander since 2004

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness

Play an on-screen forensic pathologist for long enough and eventually it’ll start seeping into your dreams – as Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has discovered.

Advertisement

“I definitely have dreams about doing post-mortems and things,” Fox revealed.

“Because I think you’re consequently trying to sort out things in your head – how they’ll work the next day – if you’re doing post-mortems.”

Silent Witness

Richard Lintern, who play Dr Thomas Chamberlain, added: “You’re also constantly learning lines before you go to sleep, as well.

“So mine are full of bizarre words, dead bodies, ways to die, ways to kill.”

Fox, who has also recently filmed a major role as Valerie Hobson (aka Mrs Profumo) in The Trial of Christine Keeler, explained how she keeps on top of learning her lines – when they contain so much medical lingo.

“I do riddles,” she said. “I have to remember stuff which is complicated, particularly with the medical stuff, you can get it taught through with the pathologist.

“And you’ve got the body. So there’s a sort of picture to it as well, which you can make work with remembering the words… The riddles are just remembering it in terms of if a word sounds like something, or if it’s got a number of letters in it that just trigger the memory of what the words are. Or jokes.”

Advertisement

Silent Witness returns on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One

Tags

All about Silent Witness

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Killing Eve s2

Killing Eve beats Line of Duty to become BBC iPlayer's biggest show of 2019

Silent Witness

Silent Witness and This Country are both being remade for the US

Christine Keeler

How the #MeToo movement "illuminated and galvanised" Christine Keeler drama

The Trial of Christine Keeler cast

Meet the cast of BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler