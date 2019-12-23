When is The Muppet Christmas Carol on TV? Is it on Netflix?

It’s the Charles Dickens tale of an embittered Victorian miser, a string of ghost hauntings – and a load of muppets.

Unfortunately, it’s sad news for fans of yuletide classic The Muppet Christmas Carol. The beloved film won’t be available for free this year – humbug. But not all is lost, as there are other ways you can watch the festive favourite

Here’s all you need to know.

When is Muppet Christmas Carol on TV?

None of the major free broadcasters will be showing The Muppet Christmas Carol this year.

If you have Sky, you’re in luck. The Muppet Christmas Carol is available to watch on Sky Cinema.

Can I watch Muppet Christmas Carol on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, The Muppet Christmas Carol isn’t available on Netflix UK or free to watch for Amazon Prime Customers. However, you can buy and stream the film from Amazon for £9.99. It’s a little steep, but it does mean you can rewatch it every year without fail.

It is possible to watch the film on NOW TV with no cost when you sign up to a free 7-day trial. This means you can enjoy movies on Sky for two weeks with no cost (then £11.99pm, unless cancelled).

Who’s in the cast of Muppet Christmas Carol?

Within the swarm of muppets, you’ll probably recognise Michael Caine playing Ebenezer Scrooge. Other human characters you might find familiar is Robin Weaver (Simon’s mum from The Inbetweeners), who plays Scrooge’s niece-in-law Clara, and Luther’s Steven Mackintosh as Fred, Ebenezer Scrooge’s nephew.