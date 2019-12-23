Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is YouTuber Joe Sugg? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing finalist returning for 2019 Christmas special

Who is YouTuber Joe Sugg? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing finalist returning for 2019 Christmas special

Vlogger ThatcherJoe returns for Strictly's 2019 Christmas special

Joe Sugg, Strictly Christmas (BBC)

Who is Joe Sugg? Key facts:

Age: 28

Advertisement

Job: YouTube personality

Instagram: Joe_Sugg

Twitter: @Joe_Sugg

Who is Joe Sugg’s professional partner? He is paired up with Dianne Buswell, who is now his girlfriend.

Which series of Strictly Come Dancing did Joe star in? He was a finalist in Strictly 2018.

Bio: Sugg is the younger brother of YouTuber Zoella, who rose to prominence with the creation of his own vlog, ThatcherJoe, in 2011. In 2016, he featured in direct-to-DVD movie with fellow YouTuber Caspar Lee, Joe and Caspar Hit The Road, which saw the duo travel around Europe with no money or electronics.

After his Strictly success, he’s starred in Waitress, launched a new channel with girlfriend Dianne Buswell and is the  host of Strictly Come Dancing’s official podcast.

What is Joe Sugg dancing to on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special?

Sugg is dancing Street Commercial to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by The Ronettes.

What has Joe Sugg said about returning to Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special?

Sugg is over the moon to be dancing officially with his girlfriend.

“It’s lovely!” he told RadioTimes.com. “It’s still tough, as soona s we get into that training room, it’s straight into like no time for messing around, let’s get this done. I still get a mince pie breaks which is nice, but yeah it’s great!”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.4opm on BBC One

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Sugg, Strictly Christmas (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

John Barrowman DOI (Getty)

John Barrowman is glad Dancing on Ice beat Strictly Come Dancing to have the first same-sex couple competing

Piers Morgan, ITV Pictures

Could we see Piers Morgan on Strictly Come Dancing? Richard Arnold teases: ‘He could handle it!’

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 26/11/2019 - Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special - TX: n/a - Episode: Early Release (No. Early Release) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 2019** Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles

When is Mrs Brown’s Boys on TV this Christmas?

Chizzy Strictly Christmas (2019)

Who is Chizzy Akudolu? Strictly Come Dancing contestant returns for 2019 Christmas Special