When is Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen on TV? What is it about?

You can add BBC Two’s documentary Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen to your Hugh Grant Christmas watch list this year, along with Love Actually and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The film will take a look at Grant’s prolific career, with the national treasure himself making an appearance alongside some of his most prominent friends and colleagues, including Colin Firth and Sandra Bullock. The format follows on from previous year specials, which celebrated the likes of Sir Michael Palin, Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

When is Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen on TV?

The documentary will air on BBC Two on Monday 23rd December at 9pm.

Can I stream Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen?

After it airs on BBC Two, Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What is Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen about?

Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen tells the story of the notorious actor’s success, from winning Best Actor at the BAFTAs for the iconic Four Weddings and a Funeral to his recent comeback in the likes of Paddington 2 and A Very English Scandal.

Grant charmed his way into many a heart by playing the floppy-haired nerd and the arrogant lothario in some of the most iconic rom-coms ever made. The documentary will delve into the archives to showcase some of Grant’s best-loved work, including Notting Hill, Love Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary and About A Boy.

It will also feature an interview with Grant himself, as well as behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his co-stars and insights from those who played a hand in shaping the legend.

Which famous faces guest-star in the documentary?

Co-stars including Andie MacDowell, Sandra Bullock, Colin Firth and Nicholas Hoult all share anecdotes of working with Mr Grant, along with his many-time collaborator, director Richard Curtis.

Is there a trailer?

Nope, but here’s a short clip instead: