How closely does A Christmas Carol follow the original Charles Dickens novel?

Steven Knight has adapted Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol into a three-parter for the BBC – and while plenty remains true to the original story, there are a few surprise twists and major changes as Guy Pearce takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Advertisement

We’ve taken a look back at the Victorian novella to see how it compares to this new version:

The f***ing language!

As you might suspect, in the original 1843 novel Scrooge doesn’t ask himself, “how am I supposed to work with all this F***ING NOISE?” – and Jacob Marley (Stephen Graham) does not inform him that “this isn’t a f***ing game.”

There isn’t, in fact, a single swear word anywhere in A Christmas Carol. Instead, Charles Dickens’ version of Marley says things like: “I am here to-night to warn you that you have yet a chance and hope of escaping my fate. A chance and hope of my procuring, Ebenezer.”

But writer Steven Knight, best known for his Birmingham-based interwar gang drama Peaky Blinders, has put a little bit of Tommy Shelby into A Christmas Carol by giving the dialogue a modern update. At times this feels anachronistic and awkward, but at least it’s different?

A sassier Bob Cratchit

Joe Alwyn’s version of Bob Cratchit is a lot more insubordinate than the original character.

In this BBC version, Scrooge’s clerk spends his Christmas Eve making snide remarks, sulking at his boss and begging to go home early. His resentment is, of course, justifiable: Scrooge is so mean that he resents granting the clerk a fourth lump of coal to warm up an office so freezing that his writing ink has frozen solid. He also invents useless tasks just to torture poor Bob, pays him a pittance, and ribs him about minor spelling mistakes he made many years ago.

But now, for the first time in ten years, Scrooge and Bob are suddenly laying their feelings bare – with Bob hinting how he’d love one day to tell his employer what he really thinks of him. He makes sarcastic remarks; he mutters under his breath; he bursts out with an emotional rant about his family’s precarious financial situation and how much power Scrooge has over his life.

And Scrooge, the big bad boss with the big bad reputation, just… takes it. Sure, he argues back a bit – but surprisingly enough, Bob does not end up jobless at Christmas.

By contrast, in the novel, the clerk makes just one small rebellious gesture – in response to a rousing speech by Scrooge’s nephew – and is immediately rebuked.

“The clerk in the tank involuntarily applauded,” Dickens writes. “Becoming immediately sensible of the impropriety, he poked the fire, and extinguished the last frail spark for ever. ‘Let me hear another sound from you,’ said Scrooge, ‘and you’ll keep your Christmas by losing your situation!'”

Book-Bob says no more until the end of the day when he confirms he would very much like Christmas Day off work, if convenient. He smiles through Scrooge’s grudging “yes” and then legs it out the door.

The secret of Tiny Tim’s benefactor

From the first episode, it is clear Bob’s wife Mary Cratchit (Vinette Robinson) is hiding a big secret about who really put up the money to save young Tiny Tim’s life.

The small boy, played by 10-year-old actor Lenny Rush, has just written his annual letter to his mum’s mysterious cousin in America – but does this generous relative really exist? Bob Cratchit clearly has his suspicions, which are confirmed to viewers when we see Mary run away to “catch the last post” with the letter – and instead drop it into a furnace while sobbing her heart out.

So who did put up the funds? Why has Mary hidden the truth, and why does it distress her so deeply?

A younger, chattier Scrooge

Charles Dickens’ original Ebenezer Scrooge is an elderly man whose miserly, avaricious life had left its mark upon his body and made him ugly. The author introduces him with the words: “Oh! but he was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge! a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner! Hard and sharp as flint, from which no steel had ever struck out generous fire; secret, and self-contained, and solitary as an oyster. The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shrivelled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice.”

By contrast, Guy Pearce is only 52 years old and – despite the best efforts of the make-up and hair departments – very handsome, if we may say so.

In Steven Knight’s version, this Scrooge also has a habit of chatting out loud to his business partner Jacob Marley in the office, despite the fact that Marley is (supposedly) lying rotting in his grave. These one-way conversations don’t appear in the book, but they do allow us an insight into his mind.

And another intriguing addition to the story: in the first episode, he also has flashbacks or visions of some hellish place, with bloodied victims and hands grasping upwards through metal bars. What does this mean? Hopefully we’ll find out.

Jacob Marley’s journey

In the TV adaptation we see a LOT more of Jacob Marley than we do in the novella – which is great news, because the clanking phantom is played by the excellent Stephen Graham. It also means that Steven Knight has been free to get inventive with Marley’s post-death journey to save Scrooge’s soul.

In Dickens’ telling, Marley has been dead seven years (not two). He’s spent those years travelling “on the wings of the wind” with “no rest, no peace.” According to Marley, “It is required of every man that the spirit within him should walk abroad among his fellow-men, and travel far and wide,” so if he doesn’t do that in life, he is condemned to “wander through the world” in death.

All the wandering spirits wear the chains they forged while alive, and are in agony that they cannot communicate with the living – but Marley, for some reason, has been given the chance to appear to Scrooge on this fateful evening.

Jacob Marley’s experience is rather different in the TV adaptation. He’s been loitering in his grave for just one year, his spirit conscious and trapped, when he makes a wish that is suddenly granted. This swings him into a sort of Peaky Blinders-ish purgatory where the blacksmith forges his chains and sends him staggering through a snowy field of Christmas trees, where he gets given a mission by the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andy Serkis).

He can only save his soul from the fire if his old business partner Ebenezer Scrooge can be made to redeem himself before death, because their fates are intertwined. So off he goes back to London on a desperate mission.

As to the beautiful black horses from purgatory? Also not in the book.

Scrooge’s sister, the Ghost of Christmas Present

This is a major change! We don’t meet her in the first episode, but we do know that the Ghost of Christmas Present has been reimagined as Scrooge’s dead sister “Lottie” who comes back to set him straight.

In the book, the Ghost is generally referred to as “it”, but appears masculine rather than feminine – and has nothing to do with any siblings of Scrooge.

However, we do find out from Dickens that Scrooge did once have a younger sister, Fran, who he adored; she lived into adulthood and had one son before her untimely death.

So what DOES come from the book?

The famous phrase “Bah! Humbug!” has, thankfully, survived the journey from page to screen.

And staying true to the novel, we also meet the two gentlemen (collecting money for the poor) and the choir (rebuffed at the door). Then there’s the cheerful nephew who drops in to invite Scrooge for Christmas dinner – as usual, without success.

Once Scrooge gets home, there is the incident with the door knocker, which appears to bear the face of Jacob Marley; his meagre dinner in the massive house, unheated and unlit; and Marley clanking into the room with his jaw falling right off.

Marley then delivers his message and readies Scrooge for the visit of the three Ghosts.

And while in the TV series he proves his point by sending Scrooge into a vision of factory workers, who had been maimed and killed by his penny-pinching negligence as a factory owner, this doesn’t come directly from the book. Instead, the vision Jacob Marley originally shows his old partner is of other sinners, doomed to wander aimlessly through the world.

In his novella, Dickens also introduces us to the Cratchit family – Mrs Cratchit (now given the name “Mary” by Stephen Knight), eldest daughter Martha (an apprentice), second daughter Belinda, young Master Peter wearing his dad’s too-large clothes, and frail Tiny Tim, who “bore a little crutch, and had his limbs supported by an iron frame.” They are a happy family, though poor; but Tim’s health is a constant worry.

We’ll be following the story as the BBC’s three-part adaptation continues…

Advertisement

A Christmas Carol begins on 22nd December 2019 at 9pm on BBC One, with episode two on the 23rd at 9.05pm and episode three on the 24th at 9pm