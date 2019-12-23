Who’s on Graham Norton NYE? What time is it on?

This year’s New Year’s Eve Graham Norton line-up is looking as fine as you’d expect from one of the greatest talk shows on the circuit.

The charming host will be on top form as he welcomes some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the festive special, including a two-time Oscar winner and a Spice Girl. Is there a better way to start the year? We don’t think so.

When is The Graham Norton Show NYE special on?

The special will air on BBC One on Tuesday 31st December at 10.20pm.

Where can I stream The Graham Norton Show NYE special?

If you have NYE plans and can’t tune in on the night, there’s no better way to soothe the first hangover of 2020 than with a bit of Graham Norton the next day. The NYE special will be available on iPlayer shortly after it airs to remind you there’s still joy in the world.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show NYE special?

America’s dad Tom Hanks and his A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood co-star, Welshman Matthew Rhys, have been confirmed as has Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham – hopefully we’ll find out more about his potential Peaky Blinders role?

They’ll be joined by Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and actress Florence Pugh, who stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in next year’s Black Widow. As if the red sofa weren’t packed enough already, heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua will squeeze on too.

The Spice Girls’ Mel C will be bringing the music, alongside LGBTQ+ troupe Sink the Pink.