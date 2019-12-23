Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Gemma Atkinson? Finalist returns for 2019 Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special: Gemma Atkinson

Age: 35

Twitter: @MissGAtkinson

Instagram: glouiseatkinson



Which Strictly professional has Gemma been paired with? Gorka Marquez

Which series did Gemma Atkinson star in? Strictly 2017 – where she made the final

Who was she partnered with then? Aljaz Skorjanec

What is Gemma Atkinson famous for?

Soap fans will instantly recognise Gemma as she played Carly Hope in Emmerdale and also Lisa Hunter on Hollyoaks and Tamzin Bayle in Casualty.

Born in 1984, Manchester-born Gemma first found fame in the early 00s as Lisa in Hollyoaks – a character she also played in spin-offs Hollyoaks: After Hours, Let Loose and In the City.

After five years in the soap, she left and went into the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle, as well as participating in the much-missed Soapstar Superstar – the Pop Idol-esque reality show where soap actors would perform for a panel including Cilla Black and Michael Ball as they tried to win viewer votes.

However it’s for Emmerdale that Gemma is best known for. She played the role of Carly for two years and appeared in nearly 250 episodes of the soap until she left in 2017.

Atkinson will be trying her hand at a jive to ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ by The Jackson Five.

What has Gemma Atkinson said about returning for the Strictly Christmas special?

Despite being a strong contender in Strictly 2019, Atkinson is nervous to be returning – though she knows it won’t necessarily be as high-pressure.

“It’s weird having the panic again and the nerves, but then it’s nice to have all the fun side without the pressure of thinking, ‘We’re going to go home,'” she told RadioTimes.com.

“It’s kind of all the fun, without all the stress.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One