Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Gavin & Stacey stars drank real booze in Christmas party scenes

Gavin & Stacey stars drank real booze in Christmas party scenes

James Corden encouraged the cast to enjoy a drink before filming the dancing scenes in the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas revival

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

There’s nothing new about the characters on Gavin & Stacey enjoying a drink or two – but what about the actors who play them?

Advertisement

It’s been revealed that co-writer and actor James Corden encouraged the cast to drink real alcohol while filming a boozy party scene for the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

Robert Wilfort, who plays Jason on the series, said: “Because we didn’t have any lines and we were just enjoying ourselves, we did all have a drink. It was James’s idea! It was really lovely. It wasn’t Archers and lemonade!”

Melanie Walters, the actor who plays Gwen, added that the drinks loosened people up for “all the singing and dancing.”

“There was no effort involved! I think that transfers to the screen,” she said.

Gavin & Stacey, which ran for three series on the BBC from 2007 to 2010, told the story of two dysfunctional families – one from Essex and the other from Wales – who come together after the titular couple fall in love.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

After a nearly decade-long hiatus, the series is returning for a one-off Christmas special, for which it is bringing back its original cast members, including Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, as well as Ruth Jones, who co-wrote the series with Corden.

The special includes a joyous partying scene filmed in a real pub – which is where the cast let themselves enjoy a tipple. “It was just one of the loveliest days I’ve had on set filming with everyone,” said Wilfort.

Advertisement

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day at 8:30pm

Tags

All about Gavin & Stacey

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

A CHRISTMAS CAROL -- Pictured: Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge. CR: Robert Viglasky/FX

What’s on TV this Christmas 2019?

Netflix

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

eastenders christmas 2019

EastEnders Christmas Day 2019 – everything we know so far

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

The best TV to watch on Christmas Day