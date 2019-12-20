Who is going to be in Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Ever since Strictly Come Dancing pirouetted onto our screens in 2004, the BBC’s flagship ballroom dancing competition has had the nation fixated.

Advertisement

Over the course of its 17 series and counting, the contest has given countless celebrities the chance to risk their dancing dignity in pursuit of the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse were the impressive champions in 2019 – but who will take their place in 2020? Here are some of the candidates we predict may hit the dance floor…

Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was all set to appear on 2019’s series of Strictly, until a devastating foot injury forced him to pull out after the launch episode.

The reality TV celebrity has, however, been offered a mulligan – the Strictly producers have reportedly invited him back onto the show for the 2020 series. Here’s hoping he has better luck this time around!

Will Bayley

Another previous contestant who fell prey to a medical setback, world No.1 Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley had to bow out after six weeks of Strictly’s 2019 series after sustaining a knee injury.

Paired with pro dancer Janette Manrara, Bayley had won the Strictly audience’s hearts with his barefoot Contemporary dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, dedicated to the staff at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital who had treated him for cancer when he was a young child.

Bayley has stated in interviews that he would love another shot at the Glitterball trophy, so don’t be surprised if he is one of the first names on the list for 2020.

Huw Edwards

BBC news anchorman Huw Edwards was all set to join Strictly for its 2019 series – but had to turn it down because of the possibility of a December General Election (a good call, in the end).

With an election not currently on the cards for another few years, it seems highly possible that Edwards might now find the time to bust some moves on Strictly in 2020.

Cheryl

Rumours about the former Girls Aloud bandmate’s involvement have been flying around for a little while now, after she was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers in the Strictly studio audience during an episode of the last series.

Cheryl was surely there in support of her friend and The Greatest Dancer co-mentor Oti Mabuse. However, her presence has been taken by some as a sign of that she might be interested in appearing on the programme… although this should probably be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, Cheryl would certainly be a great addition to the series, and judging from her past performances, no one can doubt her ability on the dance floor.

Vogue Williams

Irish model and TV personality Vogue Williams is no stranger to a dance floor – she’s previously appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

Williams is tipped by some to feature in the next Strictly Come Dancing lineup, nearly a year after she was reportedly in talks to star in the 2019 series. While that never transpired, the door remains open for a possible 2020 slot.

Alan Carr

Talk show funnyman Alan Carr has spoken before about his desire to appear on the series, joking that he had been ‘cornered’ by the show’s producers and agreed to do it.

Carr passed on 2019 because he had “a busy year” ahead – fair enough, given the past 12 months have seen him host his own game show and a film-based panel show, and also serve as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Advertisement

But if his schedule is clearer in the future, then we might well be seeing him strut his stuff on the 18th series of the contest.