Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is YouTuber Joe Sugg? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing finalist returning for 2019 Christmas special

Who is YouTuber Joe Sugg? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing finalist returning for 2019 Christmas special

Vlogger ThatcherJoe returns for Strictly's 2020

Joe Sugg, Strictly Christmas (BBC)

Who is Joe Sugg? Key facts:

Age: 28

Advertisement

Job: YouTube personality

Instagram: Joe_Sugg

Twitter: @Joe_Sugg

Who is Joe Sugg’s professional partner? He is paired up with Dianne Buswell, who is now his girlfriend.

Which series of Strictly Come Dancing did Joe star in? He was a finalist in Strictly 2018.

Bio: Sugg is the younger brother of YouTuber Zoella, who rose to prominence with the creation of his own vlog, ThatcherJoe, in 2011. In 2016, he featured in direct-to-DVD movie with fellow YouTuber Caspar Lee, Joe and Caspar Hit The Road, which saw the duo travel around Europe with no money or electronics.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.4opm on BBC One

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka, Strictly Christmas (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 26/11/2019 - Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special - TX: n/a - Episode: Early Release (No. Early Release) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 2019** Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles

When is Mrs Brown’s Boys on TV this Christmas?

Chizzy Strictly Christmas (2019)

Who is Chizzy Akudolu? Strictly Come Dancing contestant returns for 2019 Christmas Special

Dancing On Ice 2019 Torvill and Dean

Could Dancing on Ice finally surpass Strictly Come Dancing in 2020?

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX13 LIVE SHOW

Who is going to be in Strictly Come Dancing 2020?