Who is YouTuber Joe Sugg? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing finalist returning for 2019 Christmas special

Who is Joe Sugg? Key facts:

Age: 28

Job: YouTube personality

Instagram: Joe_Sugg

Twitter: @Joe_Sugg

Who is Joe Sugg’s professional partner? He is paired up with Dianne Buswell, who is now his girlfriend.

Which series of Strictly Come Dancing did Joe star in? He was a finalist in Strictly 2018.

Bio: Sugg is the younger brother of YouTuber Zoella, who rose to prominence with the creation of his own vlog, ThatcherJoe, in 2011. In 2016, he featured in direct-to-DVD movie with fellow YouTuber Caspar Lee, Joe and Caspar Hit The Road, which saw the duo travel around Europe with no money or electronics.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.4opm on BBC One