Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Gemma Atkinson? Finalist returns for 2019 Christmas special

What is Gemma Atkinson famous for?

Soap fans will instantly recognise Gemma as she played Carly Hope in Emmerdale and also Lisa Hunter on Hollyoaks and Tamzin Bayle in Casualty.

Borin in 1984, Manchester-born Gemma first found fame in the early 00s as Lisa in Hollyoaks – a character she also played in spin-offs Hollyoaks: After Hours, Let Loose and In the City.

After five years in the soap, she left and went into the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle, as well as participating in the much-missed Soapstar Superstar – the Pop Idol-esque reality show where soap actors would perform for a panel including Cilla Black and Michael Ball as they tried to win viewer votes.

ITV really need to bring that show back.

After finishing fifth in series two, Gemma starred in a few forgotten films before landing the role of Tamzin in Casualty in 2011.

However it’s for Emmerdale that Gemma is best known for. She played the role of Carly for two years and appeared in nearly 250 episodes of the soap until she left earlier this year.

At the time, she said: “Like Carly if I get too comfortable I have to go and start something else and take a leap of faith before I get stuck. This job is amazing but I’m wary of just becoming part of the furniture.

“I’ll miss all the friends I’ve made, particularly Mark Charnock who plays Marlon. But I’m staying in the Emmerdale charity band Main Street so I’ll still be seeing my mates when we get together for gigs.

“So it’s the end for the moment but not forever, I’m 100% sure Carly will return as she has unfinished business in the village, it’s just a case of figuring out when and why – and who she can mess up when she gets back!”

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Gemma Atkinson:

Why are you doing Strictly?

“My mum! But it took me a while. Then I saw a line in Oprah Winfrey’s book: “If you can sit it out or dance, I hope you choose to dance.””

Hear more from Gemma and Aljaž in our exclusive interview below:

