Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Debbie McGee? Strictly finalist returning for 2019 Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2019: Debbie McGee

Age: 61

Which Strictly professional has Debbie been paired with? Kevin Clifton

Who was she partnered with before? Giovanni Pernice

Where did Debbie McGee place? Debbie reached the finals in 2017

What is Debbie McGee famous for?

Surrey-born McGee started out her career in showbiz as a ballet dancer.

At 16, McGee won a place at the Royal Ballet School, and after graduating she joined the Iranian National Ballet in Tehran. McGee later became part of the Corps de Ballet and a soloist, but her ballet career came to a sudden halt when she had to flee the Iranian Revolution, Argo-style, in 1979.

On returning to the UK, McGee landed a job performing on stage with magician Paul Daniels – who has been called “The Godfather of Modern Magic”. The pair later appeared on his BBC series The Paul Daniels Magic Show. Together, they were thrust into international fame and she became known as “the lovely Debbie McGee”, as Daniels affectionally referred to her on stage.

Daniels, who also appeared on Strictly in 2010, passed away last year.

The famous couple were the subject of a BBC2 Louis Theroux documentary in 2000, called When Louis Met… Paul and Debbie.

McGee has done her fair share of reality television, having appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and the celebrity version of Come Dine With Me, to name a few.

Since 2008, McGee has hosted a Sunday morning breakfast show on BBC Radio Berkshire.

She has a seemingly packed schedule, as she is also a contestant on the current series of Celebrity MasterChef, battling against the likes of Rachel Stevens and Vic Reeves.

Why did Debbie McGee do Strictly in 2017?

Why are you doing Strictly? “When my late husband Paul [Daniels, the magician] did it, I was so jealous! And I really don’t think it could have come at a better time in my life. I’m getting through my grief, and this will hopefully give me my sparkle back.” Any dance experience? “I trained as a ballet dancer and I was a professional dancer for four years, but a long time ago. We’ll see how much I can get back.” Hear more from Debbie and Giovanni in our exclusive interview below:

Strictly Come Dancing – The Christmas Special is on Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One