Gemma Collins on standing up to the judges on Dancing on Ice: ‘It’s terrifying’

She is one of Dancing on Ice’s most talked-about contestants ever – so it’s little surprise that Gemma Collins has decided to give the show another go.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old, who hit the headlines thanks to her spats with former judge Jason Gardiner, is returning for the Christmas special – dressed as a fairy no less – for one final performance.

But the GC is happy that her outbursts with Gardiner may have given the 2020 line-up more confidence to stand up for themselves.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Yeah, right and all,” she told RadioTimes.com and other journalists at the Dancing on Ice press launch. “To come out and skate, it’s terrifying. My legs went to jelly. I told [professional partner] Matt Evers before I came out, to punch my leg as I couldn’t feel them! I’ve never all my life experienced nerves like it.

“It was a struggle for me. I wasn’t the quickest but I was the most fun and the most entertaining.”

However, Collins feels our 2020 cohort far surpasses her brief time on the ice.

“Everyone is so much more advanced then we were last year,” she said. “How amazing for them, because the better you are an ice-skater, the more tricks you can do. It’s going to be easier for them.”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice’s Christmas launch show airs 22nd December at 7pm on ITV. The new series starts on Sunday 5th January on ITV