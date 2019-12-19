ITV responds to claims The Jonathan Ross Show will be axed

Following recent reports that The Jonathan Ross Show was set to be shelved, ITV have announced they have no plans to axe it.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that ITV bosses were planning to rest the show on account of low ratings.

However, an ITV spokesman has stated that, “The Jonathan Ross Show will return later in 2020”.

Ross’ programme has been airing on Saturday nights on ITV since 2011, following the conclusion of Friday Night with Jonathan Ross in 2010. It is often compared to The Graham Norton Show – the BBC’s Friday night chat show hosted by Graham Norton – in ratings.

Currently wrapping up its fifteenth series, The Jonathan Ross Show festive special will air on Christmas Eve. It is set to include guests such as Doctor Who star David Tennant, singers Rita Ora and Jamie Cullum, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, and Selma actor David Oyelowo OBE.

Jonathan Ross has also recently been announced as a judge on ITV’s The Masked Singer, a UK version of the popular US singing competition. The show sees celebrities sing while dressed in extravagant disguises, and also features Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong as judges. The show will begin on 2nd January 2020.

The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm on ITV