Is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2019 filmed live?

Joe Sugg, Gemma Atkinson, Mark Wright and Debbie McGee: all are set to return to the dance floor for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli – are set to share some yuletide joy, with viewers treated to a host of group and paired performances.

But amid all the glitter and Christmas cheer, you may be left with one question in mind: is this all actually filmed live?

Is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special live?

No. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is pre-recorded several weeks in advance. In fact, filming took place before the main Strictly show ended – to be specific, the Christmas special was recorded on 3rd December.

The early filming date is probably why the show is able to attract former stars of the show – this way, they still get to spend the big day with their friends and families.

It’s also the reason why viewers can’t vote for their favourite couples, with the winning couple decided by the judges and studio audience.

But who will lift the Silver Star Trophy this year? Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson, Mark Wright, Joe Sugg or Richard Arnold? There’s not long left to find out…

The Strictly Christmas special is on BBC One, Christmas Day at 4:40pm