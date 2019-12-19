For the first time in over a decade, Dancing on Ice is gliding onto the festive schedules, the ITV all-star skating competition treating fans to a Christmas special.

Although not airing on the big day itself (Dancing on Ice on Christmas airs December 22nd, 7pm), hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be sharing some yuletide joy as the show’s 2020 cast team up with their professional partners.

But through the pairings and performances from judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (plus, an appearance from Gemma Collins) you may be left wondering if the show is being filmed live or not.

The answer? read on…

Is Dancing on Ice at Christmas filmed live?

Snow no it’s not. The Dancing on Ice Christmas special is pre-recorded.

The show was filmed a couple of weeks before, on 11th December 2019.

That explains why ITV were able to a release a trailer for the special – which contains footage of the show – a week before it airs.

This also explains why the festive special features contestant Michael Barrymore, who has had to pull out of the contest due to injury.

In a statement, he said: “Shortly after shooting the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows. After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken.

“Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete. I am absolutely devastated.”

During the special, he will be paired with professional Alex Murphy. Although Alex will appear throughout the series, she will not have a professional dancer on the 2020 launch show (January 5th 2020).

Barrymore’s replacement, Blue Peter’s Radzi Chinyanganya, won’t make his debut on the ice during the Christmas special.

Dancing on Ice at Christmas is on ITV on Sunday 22nd December at 7pm