The best TV to watch on Boxing Day

In the calm post-Christmas, what better way than to take your sandwiches (filled with leftover turkey) and settle in front of the telly. From quizzes to an appearance from the nation’s favourite bear, Paddington, Boxing Day telly doesn’t disappoint.

Test Cricket – 7am Sky Sports Cricket

It has been an exciting year for sport, the UK witnessed Ben Stokes’ miraculous match-winning performance in a cricketing miracle at the Ashes; rugby fans slithered out of cosy-duvets at the crack of dawn to watch the World Cup; viewers watched the impeccable battle between Federer and Djokovic at Wimbledon. Why not tune in on boxing day to watch England play the first of their four match test against South Africa?

Worzel Gummidge – 6pm BBC1

Aimed at the whole family, classic Jon Pertwee Children’s programme Worzel Gummidge has been brought back to our telly’s with Mackenzie Crook as its floppy-hatted hero. Foster care siblings, John and Susan, arrive at Scatterbrook Farm, their new home, and meet this much-loved scarecrow when he returns a lost phone to their house. There is also a strong message at the heart of this show – protect the environment.

Paddington 2 – 7.20pm BBC1

Join Paddington as he looks for a job! Hoping to raise the funds to buy a beautiful pop-up book for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, things don’t quite go to plan. When events conspire against him and he finds himself in prison, things do not look good for this loveable bear. With mischief, mayhem and Marmalade galore, this film is a must-watch for the whole family on Boxing Day.

Royal Institution Christmas Lectures – 8pm BBC4

Hannah Fry will be the first female mathematician to present a Christmas lecture. Started in 1825, this television programme has become the UK’s “flagship science series”. Fry, an Associate Professor in the Mathematics at University College London, will be presenting ‘Secrets and lies: The hidden power of maths”. Prepare to be amazed at the complex connections that lie behind mathematics and a range of societal problems and questions.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year – 9pm Channel 4

Get your thinking caps on. How did Jennifer Aniston “break the internet” in one fell swoop? What did Donald Trump serve a football team in the White House? You guessed it, Jimmy Carr is back with the Big Fat Quiz of the Year; the super-size quiz that addresses the shenanigans of the past year. Panellists include: Richard Ayoade, Noel Fielding, Roisin Conaty, Maya Jama and Dara O’Brian. Expect guest appearances from Jon Snow and Charles Dance.

Susan Hill’s: Ghost Story: The Small Hand – 9pm Channel 5

Viewers can expect a gripping, eerie and spookily haunting drama based on Susan Hill’s novel of the same name. In The Small Hand, the protagonist is Adam Snow, a dealer in rare and antiquarian books. The novel starts with Snow getting lost as he returns home from a meeting with wealthy clients. He stumbles across a derelict, ostensibly abandoned house. He gets out of the car to explore his dilapidated surroundings. Standing there, as he observes the desolation, Snow feels a small hand creeping into his own. And that is where the haunting begins.