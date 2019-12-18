Meet Scarlett Allen-Horton: Apprentice 2019 finalist claims to be “very good problem solver”

The Apprentice 2019 is nearly at an end, 15 candidates now narrowed to two. And Scarlett Allen-Horton is one of them.

Advertisement

After ten gruelling tasks and a series of interview grillings, the recruitment company owner is now in reach of Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

But who exactly is she? Here’s everything you need to know about Apprentice finalist Scarlett Allen-Horton.

Scarlett Allen-Horton: The Facts

Age: 32

Occupation: Owner, Recruitment Company

Lives: West Midlands

Instagram: @scarlettallenhorton

LinkedIn: Scarlett Allen-Horton

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Scarlett Allen-Horton’s business?

Having previously had over 12 years of experience in recruitment, Scarlett launched her very own recruitment company Harper Fox Partners last year.

The website (which can be found here) explains the company “brings perfect fit leadership talent, first time, to [your] business” and boasts a “100% client satisfaction record” – with a team that combines over “100 years of experience” across the corporate environment.

According to this Insight Report, the business has £1,720 in assets to hand – which is fair enough, considering it was only launched a year ago.

What skills does Scarlett Allen-Horton have?

Scarlett puts her success in the recruitment industry down to her “upbeat personality”, explaining people “buy into her as a person” – with her Instagram account seeing her say she’s “Trying to be superwoman.”

“I am an achiever,” she said. “I have been the highest performer across every workplace I have worked within.”

She also claims to be a very good problem solver – but her headstrong attitude does land her in trouble as she doesn’t like to accept help from others and often overestimates her workload.

What has been Scarlett’s route to the final?

Scarlett took a huge gamble in week one, becoming the project manager in the first task in South Africa. However, she pulled off a huge win for her team.

Scarlett stayed quite in the next few weeks before managing a team in week six’s Theme Park task. However, unlike week one, Scarlett faced defeat and found herself in the final boardroom.

In the interview stages, Scarlett was grilled on her recruitment agency business plan, with Lord Sugar’s aides worrying she’d be lost in a crowded market.

Tonight’s the night when five become two. Candidates are ready to face The Interviews – and Mr. @ClaudeLittner is ready to speak his mind. ????

Watch the fireworks at 9pm on @BBCOne tonight. pic.twitter.com/EM1CAxEaAl — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) December 11, 2019

Here are Scarlett’s on-task stats:

Total wins: 7

7 Wins as project manager: 1

1 Losses as project manager: 1

1 Appearances in final boardroom: 1

Advertisement

The Apprentice is on 9pm Wednesday, BBC1