Meet Apprentice 2019’s Ryan-Mark Parsons, the show’s youngest ever candidate

Gucci. The House of Commons. The NHS. Lloyd’s Bank. Ryan-Mark Parsons, one of the candidates on this year’s The Apprentice, has worked for them all.

But here’s the kicker: at only 19 years old, he is the youngest ever contestant on the BBC business competition. And the youngest to get fired – Ryan-Mark was booted out the process in week eight.

However, good news: he’s coming back for the final!

Ryan-Mark Parsons: key facts

Age: 19

Occupation: Luxury Womenswear Consultant

Lives: South East London

Instagram: @ryanmarkparsons

LinkedIn: Ryanmarkparsons

What is Ryan-Mark Parsons’ business?

Before appearing on The Apprentice, Ryan-Mark worked at Gucci as a brand ambassador. Ryan-Mark has also enjoyed a string of internships at institutions such as the Houses of Parliament and Law firm Matrix Chambers. Before all that, he attended Babbington House private school, with fees up to £5,500 per term.

Significantly, he’s set to launch his consultancy company, named RYAN-MARK, in October 2019. Why is that important? Well, although the show is filmed earlier in the year, the winner of The Apprentice only begins working with Lord Sugar after the final is aired on TV in December (in order to not spoil the series for viewers).

Would somebody just about to launch a £250,000 company with a business mogul set up a consultancy business on the side? Our guess: absolutely not. In other words, don’t expect Ryan-Mark to stay around for long.

What are Ryan-Mark Parsons’ skills?

Describing himself as “a 60-year-old trapped in a teenager’s body” Ryan-Mark says his age won’t hold him back, adding (we’re assuming without a hint of irony): “I am the epitome of luxury.”

He claims he has the ability to “forge a connection with anyone” and says “he’s not afraid to be ruthless when it comes to the other candidates”.

When did Ryan-Mark get fired?

Ryan-Mark made it to week eight in the competition, falling down in the stream train work event task.

Fortunately, this was after week six’s design-a-rollercoaster task, which gave us this footage…

