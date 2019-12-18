Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Marianne Rawlins: the US-born risk management consultant

The Apprentice 2019 is almost at an end, with 15 candidates narrowed to two. Only Carina Lepore and Scarlett Allen-Horton remain to fight for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Advertisement

However, they won’t be alone in the final task: past candidates are set to lend a helping hand. And US-Born Marianne Rawlins.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Here’s all you need to know about Marianne Rawlins – the American risk management consultant who “doesn’t have a filter”.

Marianne's tactics are to play it "dumb like a fox".

Slyly does it… ???? #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/bEYBD0Z0Nz — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) September 30, 2019

Marianne Rawlins: The Facts

Age: 36

Occupation: Owner, Risk Management Consultancy

Lives: Stamford, Lincolnshire

Instagram: @itsmariannerawlins

LinkedIn: Marianne Rawlins

What is Marianne Rawlins’ business?

According to the official website, Bradley Risk Management provides “unbiased and independent risk management representation to residential real estate clients in the U.S”.

The company does not sell insurance, but works alongside Insurance companies and brokers to help clients to save “hundreds and thousands of annual premium dollars”.

Marianne is a founder of the company and serves as its director and lead consultant.

What are Marianne Rawlins’ skills?

Marianne, who moved from the US to the UK in 2017, says conflict management is one of her strongest skills.

However, she says that she “doesn’t have a filter” and may need to “dial down her American-ness” and take a step back as she can be “too direct”.

“I’m definitely the epitome of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ because what you see is not what you get,” she says…

When did Marianne Rawlins get fired?

Alongside Thomas ‘BOSH!’ Skinner, Marianne was fired in week nine of the contest after her weak management in the musical agents task.

Advertisement

The Apprentice launches on BBC One in October