Who is The X Factor: The Band guest judge Ella Eyre?

The X Factor: Celebrity may have only just wrapped, but Simon Cowell isn’t taking a break – he’s back and this time he’s looking for aspiring singers to form the next big X Factor band.

Clearly hoping to repeat the success he’s had with One Direction and Little Mix, Cowell will be calling on some famous faces to help him – including pop star Ella Eyre.

Here’s everything you need to know about the English singer-songwriter…

Age: 25

Famous for: Popstar

Twitter: @EllaEyre

Instagram: ellaeyre

Who is Ella Eyre?

Born Ella McMahon in London in 1994, Eyre studied at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, until she was discovered by a manager through her vocal coach. A record deal followed in 2012, and since then Eyre has had several top 10 singles and collaborated with some of the biggest names in UK music.

Eyre burst into the music industry in 2013 with Waiting All Night, a collaboration with Rudimental which peaked at number one on the UK singles chart and won a Brit Award for British Single of the Year.

She has worked with Sigala on two popular songs: Came Here For Love and Just Got Paid, which also featured new The Voice UK judge Meghan Trainor.

Eyre’s other hits include Gravity with DJ Fresh and Answerphone with Banx & Ranx, and she covered Swing Low, Sweet Chariot for the Official Rugby World Cup 2015 album.

She has released two albums, Deeper and Feline, the latter of which reached no.4 in the UK Albums chart. She has supported Olly Murs, Little Mix and The Script on tour, and has written for artists such as Sigma and Paloma Faith.

Has Ella Eyre been on TV?

Eyre was a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C in 2018 where she wowed the judges with her pineapple meringue tower, but lost out on Star Baker to politician Ruth Davidson. Eyre is also a regular guest on Celebrity Juice and has also popped up a few times on Pointless Celebrities, Love Island: Aftersun and Sunday Brunch as well as several chat shows.