Who is X Factor: The Band industry expert Lil’ Eddie?

The Grammy-nominated singer was a vocal coach on The X Factor US

Lil Eddie 2

After a very short break following The X Factor: Celebrity, Simon Cowell is back, and this time he’s looking for aspiring singers to form the next big X Factor band.

Aiming to create another One Direction or Little Mix, Cowell will be calling on some famous faces to help him – including Lil’ Eddie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 10 time Grammy nominee…

Who is Lil’ Eddie?

Age: 31

Famous for: Singing, songwriting

Instagram: lileddie

Lil’ Eddie, better known as Edwin Serrano, was born in Brooklyn in 1988. His family was briefly homeless after a fire when Eddie was seven, eventually residing in Spanish Harlem, an area which influenced Eddie’s music. Eddie was discovered while singing on a train aged 16, with Diddy then stepping in and fostering his career.

He has since made four albums featuring a mix of pop, R&B and Latin genres. He has been a particular success in Japan, with several number one albums and a Greatest Hits release in the country.

Eddie also signed as a songwriter with EMI Publishing and has written for Usher, Janet Jackson, Kylie Minogue, Pink, Nelly Furtado and Jessie J among others. Along with songwriting, Eddie has worked as a record producer for several artists, including the X Factor’s very own band success stories Fifth Harmony and Rak-Su. He has been nominated for 10 Grammys for his work.

Has Lil’ Eddie been on TV?

Eddie has worked with Simon Cowell before, serving as a vocal coach on The X Factor US where he developed acts such as Fifth Harmony.

Eddie has also searched for a band before – he was part of La Banda, an American Spanish-language show created by Cowell looking for the next Latin band which led to the formation of CNCO.

The X Factor: the Band

Fred Ball
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

