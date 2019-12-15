Who is X Factor: The Band industry expert Fred Ball?

The X Factor: Celebrity has been off our screens a mere matter of days but judge Simon Cowell isn’t taking a break – he’s back and this time he’s looking to put together the next big girl group or boy band in The X Factor: The Band.

Advertisement

No doubt hoping to repeat the success he had with One Direction and Little Mix, Cowell will be calling on some famous faces to help him – including Fred Ball.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Grammy-nominated songwriter…

Who is Fred Ball?

Famous for: Songwriting, record producing

Instagram: mrfredball

Fred Ball is originally from Fredrikstad in Norway, and moved to London to release his debut album under the name of Pleasure. It featured artists such as Justine Frischmann, Ed Harcourt and Dr Fink and was named by the Sunday Times named as their favourite debut of 2003. The indie-pop album was a result of Ball’s inspirations: Prince, Yes, Van Der Graf Generator and The Residents.

This launched Ball’s songwriting and production career, in which he has worked with Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Eminem, Mariah Carey, Zara Larsson and The X Factor’s very own Little Mix. Love on the Brain, a single which Ball co-wrote and produced for Rihanna, peaked at number five in the US and was certified four times platinum.

He has been nominated for four Grammys, eventually winning earlier this year for Best Urban Contemporary Album with the track Everything Is Love for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint album, The Carters.

Billboard listed Ball as number 8 in their Top 10 producers list in March 2017.

He recently produced tracks on Eminem’s surprise album Kamikaze as well as Mariah Carey’s critically acclaimed album Caution.

Advertisement

The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm and continues on Wednesday and Friday at the sane time, with the final at 8pm on Sunday