Who is X Factor: The Band industry expert Carla Williams?

The X Factor: Celebrity has only just finished, but Simon Cowell is back and this time he’s looking for singers to form the next One Direction or Little Mix on The X Factor: The Band.

Alongside fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger, Cowell will be calling on some famous faces to help him – including Carla Williams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Grammy-nominated songwriter.

Who is Carla Williams?

Famous for: Songwriting

Twitter: @CarlaMarieUK

Instagram: carlamarieuk

Carla Williams grew up in Wealdstone Harrow, London and was originally singing and co-writing in a girl band called Shino under Wet Wet Wet’s ex-manager Elliot Davis. She then worked as a youth mentor for four years to help young musicians and songwriters, while providing backing vocals for artists such as Westlife and Estelle.

Williams moved to full-time songwriting when she lost her voice for a year due to muscular tension in 2006, and signed to the Xenomania songwriting team where she has written some of the biggest British artists’ most notable songs.

She wrote Girls Aloud’s The Promise (which Nadine Coyle recently taught to the I’m A Celebrity campmates), winning a BRIT award for her efforts.

Other hits Williams penned include Alesha Dixon’s The Boy Does Nothing and The Saturdays’ Not Giving Up.

She teamed up with fellow The X Factor: The Band expert Naughty Dog for Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Beyoncé, and in 2016 was nominated for two Grammy awards for her writing work on Queen Bey’s Lemonade album.

What else has Carla Williams done?

After leaving Xenomania, Williams started her own writing collective New Crowd Media, featuring up and coming artists such as Mabel and Ray BLK.

She also set up the Girls I Rate movement in 2015 to empower and support women in the music industry.

The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm and continues on Wednesday and Friday at the sane time, with the final at 8pm on Sunday