Who is Neil Jones? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer

Neil Jones has been part of the Strictly Come Dancing team since 2016, but he’s never had a partner though that could be all about to change. Neil is also known for his relationship with Katya Jones, another professional dancer on the show, who he has now split from. The pair announced their marriage had ended on 18th August 2019.

You can see Neil dancing in the 2019 season of Strictly. So who is Neil Jones?

Who is Neil Jones?

Born: Munster, Germany

Twitter: @Mr_NJones

Instagram: mr_njonesofficial

Strictly Wins: 0 – The poor lad hasn’t had the chance to compete, yet!

Born on a German military base, Neil started ballet at just three years old. Having an affinity for Latin, he joined the Strictly team last year with his wife Katya Jones. Having met in Blackpool in 2008, the couple became four-time British National Champions and three-time World Amateur Latin Champions. In television terms, he also has experience as a choreographer for Britain’s Got Talent and appeared as a guest dancer in the 2014 iteration of Strictly. You can catch them in action here and here. Neil also has his own YouTube channel, where he posts various videos from his life.

Former Strictly star James Jordan has backed Neil Jones to replace Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing for this year.

“Neil is amazing. He should have a celebrity partner 100%,” he told RadioTimes.com

“He has competitively been ranked higher than anyone, he’s a great choreographer, he’s also British, so I just know he’ll be fantastic for the show.”

Who is Neil Jones paired with this year?

Finally, he’s got a partner! Neil has been paired with former footballer and pundit Alex Scott.

When did Neil Jones join Strictly Come Dancing?

Neil started on the show in 2016. Upon signing up to the BBC show, he said: “As a British dancer I have grown up watching this amazing show, it is a massive honour…I am feeling pumped and excited to be part of the Strictly family.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on 26th August on BBC One.​