  4. Who is Oti Mabuse? Meet the winning Greatest Dancer dance captain and Strictly pro

Who is Oti Mabuse? Meet the winning Greatest Dancer dance captain and Strictly pro

The Latin ballroom champion was partnered with Kelvin Fletcher in the most recent Strictly series

Oti Mabuse (Getty)

Still craving your weekly Strictly fix in the long January slog?

Never fear — BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer is set to put dancing front and centre once more, as it returns for a second series.

The second round of the all-dancing show sees a few tweaks to the format, the addition of a few new faces and yet even more talented dancers from up and down the country looking to impress.

But will our current reigning dance captain, Oti Mabuse, pick the winning contestant again? Here’s the low-down on our dancing queen…

Who is The Greatest Dancer dance captain Oti Mabuse?

Oti Mabuse Strictly 2019 (BBC)

Age: 29

Twitter: @OtiMabuse

Instagram: @otimabuse

Best Known for: Although she studied Civil Engineering, ballroom dancing was always Oti’s calling — in particular Latin — and back in 2015 she joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer, winning the nation’s hearts in the process with her combination of warmth and masterful choreography.

The most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing was a hugely eventful one for Oti – after her sister Motsi Mabuse joined the panel in place of Darcey Bussell, Oti’s place on the show looked to be in jeopardy after her original partner, Jamie Laing, was injured before the show started.

However, she blitzed the competition after she was partnered with last-minute replacement Kelvin Fletcher – who became the nation’s thirst-trap thanks to his sensational hips.

Let’s just take a second to remind ourselves, shall we?

In 2016, Oti made Strictly history with her celebrity dance partner Danny Mac, after their scintillating Samba became the first to score four tens from each of the judges.

It was dubbed the “perfect samba masterclass” by judge Darcey Bussell and likened to a “pagan mating ritual” by a very excited Bruno Tonioli. Oti and Danny later made it to the 2016 Strictly Come Dancing final.

Oti is originally from Pretoria, South Africa, and was previously a professional dancer on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance. She also boasts various international Latin dance accolades, including third place in the World Cup Freestyle Latin in 2014.

Who did Oti win The Greatest Dancer with last series?

Oti sure knows how to craft a winner, after picking Ellie out in the auditions and leading her to victory in 2019.

The Greatest Dancer returns to BBC One in January 2020

