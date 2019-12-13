“I’m undead – I’m not unreasonable”: BBC release new Dracula trailer

“There are monsters in this world.” So opens the BBC’s new trailer for its upcoming Dracula miniseries, which gives fans an exciting – and terrifying – taste of what to expect from the fantasy-horror adaptation.

Flies, drinking vessels filled with blood and nuns armed with stakes are just some of the images seen in the minute-long preview. A few lines of dialogue are included, which discuss the personality of Count Dracula (Claes Bang), the charismatic villain who first appeared in Bram Stoker’s seminal Gothic novel.

“He’s a very persuasive man, the Count,” says one voice. “He’s a monster,” says another.

Dracula, which consists of three episodes and will air on BBC One over three consecutive days in the New Year, is the latest project from Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat – the award-winning team behind the BBC’s hit sleuth series Sherlock.

John Heffernan is also included in the cast, playing the aspiring hero, Jonathan Harker. Dolly Wells and Joanna Scanlan are cast as Sister Agatha and Mother Superior, two of Dracula’s religious nemeses.

This new trailer shows the different sides of the Count – both the murderous, cold-hearted demon, and the seductive, well-mannered nobleman.

Towards the end, he even quips, “I’m undead; I’m not unreasonable.”

This is the first real indication that the series will feature some of the humour that runs throughout much of Gatiss and Moffat’s work.

When Dracula’s trailer was released, fans were surprised by the amount of blood and gore it promised. It will please many to find out that the Sherlock creators have found a way to introduce a little levity into their adaptation, while keeping true to the dark, morbid tone of the original material.

You can watch the trailer here:

The first episode of Dracula, entitled ‘The Rules of the Beast’, will air on BBC One at 9pm on New Year’s Day, 2020