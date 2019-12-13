Doctor Who series 12 casts Anjli Mohindra and Laura Fraser in guest roles

Two more guest stars have been announced for Doctor Who‘s upcoming 12th series, with Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard) and Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad) confirmed for separate episodes.

Mohindra is, of course, a veteran of the Whoniverse, having previously played Rani Chandra on Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures between 2008 and 2011.

She’ll be playing a new character in series 12, though, with the BBC hinting that the actress will be “worlds away from her usual appearance”.

Sounds like an alien role to us… could this monstrous figure, glimpsed in a recent trailer, be Mohindra under heavy prosthetics?

“As a huge fan of the last series, it’s a bit of a dream come true getting to work opposite Jodie, Mandip, Tosin and of course after all these years, to work with Bradley again!” Mohindra said. “There’s something undeniably special about Jodie’s Doctor, and to be bringing some terror to the joint was rather fun indeed.”

Like Mohindra, Bradley Walsh appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures as a different character – sinister clown Odd Bob – before joining Doctor Who.

It’s not yet been announced who The Missing and Traces actress Fraser will be playing, but the actress has revealed that her character is “intense” and that it was a part she “couldn’t resist”.

“I watched Doctor Who every week as a child, so it was a massive thrill to be asked to take part in such an iconic show,” the Scottish star added.

Doctor Who’s executive producer Matt Strevens said: “It was a real joy to welcome Anjli and Laura to the show. We’ve wanted to work with them since we started and have found the perfect characters for them to show off their talent and range – both formidable in very different ways.”

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on New Year’s Day at 6:55pm. The new series will begin with a two-parter entitled Spyfall, with part two airing on Sunday 5th January.