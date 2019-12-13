Best Christmas jumpers 2019 – top novelty picks for Christmas jumper day
Christmas Jumper Day is Friday, 13th December this year - we've rounded up a few options from the more low key to the bit more outlandish
We’re well into the festive season and the countdown is on for Christmas, which means it’s time to don your Christmas jumper.
Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children is on Friday, 13th December, so we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from the more traditional to pop culture laden ones. Expect tacky treats as well as the more tasteful designs.
From Star Wars to Disney to the irreverent cult hits we’ve got a jumper for everyone.
For more information about Christmas Jumper Day and to sign up visit christmasjumperday.org.
Nightmare Before Christmas
shopDisney has a few offerings this year, whether you’re a hardcore Disney fan or not. There’s this Nightmare Before Christmas jumper complete with a huge wreath so you can give all your friends a good fright.
Louis Theroux
Looking for something different? Fan of Louis Theroux? Well, there’s this Christmas jumper with the good man’s face – and an amazing pun – brandished across it.
Doctor Who
Ok, it’s busy, but it’s go hard or go home when it comes to a TARDIS and Dalek Christmas jumper.
EastEnders
…because what is Christmas without EastEnders? Just get this Philthy Christmas jumper. (There’s a navy version over at ebay)
Rick and Morty
If subtle Christmas jumpers aren’t your thing then this Rick and Morty festive jumper is an out there option. Vomiting rainbows, chaotic space scenes and a nice loud print.
Star Wars
Star Wars Christmas jumpers are 10-a-penny, but a few stand out for us. There’s this X-Wing v Tie Fighter Star Wars jumper that, while it claims to be ugly, is rather festive we feel.
Marvel’s Avengers
Avengers Assemble…in these Marvel themed jumpers. There’s a Captain America one too. The Avengers jumper has Thor’s hammer, Captain America’s shield and Hulk’s fist…
You can get the Captain America Christmas jumper too for £36.99.
Groot
We could show you all the other Marvel jumpers, but who needs anything else when there’s a baby Groot Christmas jumper about? No one. That’s the answer.
Batman
Der ner ner ner ner ner ner….Batman (Christmas jumper)! We’d say this one is almost tasteful for a Christmas jumper. Themed colours, huge bat signal… there’s even mini penguins.
Game of Thrones
Christmas isn’t just about superheroes – oh no, there’s also a range of Game of Thrones jumpers to choose from. There’s one or two obvious puns here that we don’t even need to make as the Game of Thrones Christmas jumpers do it for us…
You can get the Christmas is Coming jumper for £19.99 or Winter is Coming for £39.99.
Frozen
Frozen 2 may be riding high at the box office but some songs – and phrases – we just can’t let go of. This Frozen Christmas jumper is perfect for those fans still feeling Elsa circa 2013 vibes.
Elf
Sat watching Will Ferrell for the zillionth time? This Elf Christmas jumper is the perfect ensemble for such an occasion.
Disney
shopDisney also has a whole range of traditional jumpers, like this Minnie Mouse with Santa hat jumper or this baby Winnie the Pooh with a Snowman jumper.
Hedwig
We could show you the standard Harry Potter jumpers, but you don’t want those. There’s this Hedwig Christmas jumper that’s less tacky and more tasteful if you’re still mourning the bird’s demise.
Hogwarts Express
Slightly more in your face, there’s this Hogwarts Express Christmas jumper too.
Lord of The Rings
Ugly, check. Key phrase, check. Christmassy, erm…sort of, check. Get the Walk to Mordor Christmas jumper for your Lord of the Rings fan friend.
Minions
This Minions Christmas jumper gives off the whole I don’t even know why I’m wearing this message pretty clear. And kids will love it.