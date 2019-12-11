Meet the contestants from The X Factor: The Band

Hot on the heels of The X Factor: Celebrity – and pushing out the planned ‘all-stars’ version from the schedules – comes The X Factor: The Band, in which judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger (aided by music industry experts) pull together brand new boy and girl bands in an attempt to recreate the success of the likes of One Direction and Little Mix.

But who are the singers auditioning to be in those bands? Well we don’t know a huge amount about most of them yet, but we do know their names and what they look like.

So far the girls have gone through the closed audition stages with Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and the experts, but now they’re performing in front of a live arena audience (as well as people like Leona Lewis) so the stakes have risen incredibly.

Who will make it through to be part of the girl band, and which of the boys will get through once they make it to arena stage?

It’s all to play for at this stage, so here’s all of the contestants…

Adam Moloney

Age: 17

Twitter: @adam_m_official

Known for: Competing on The Voice Kids 2017

Blessing-Nicole Yanda

Age: 16

Twitter: @nonelikebee

Chiara King

Known for: Her latest single, which has over 10,000 views on YouTube. She’s not the only member of this talented group to be writing her own music and performing online, but that’s big numbers, none the less.

Diogo Ferreira

Ethan Hodges

Fred Roberts

Age: 17

Halle Williams

Age: 19

Harrison Cole

Known for: The “sleepy” audition

Jed Thomas

Age: 16

Instagram: @officialjedt

Jennifer Yusef

Jess Folley

Age: 17

Twitter: @JessFolleySings

Known for: The Voice Kids 2017 winner.

Kelli Marie Willis

Liv Byard

Facebook: @LivByard

Luena Martinez

Instagram: @luenaofficial

Known for: Competing on The X Factor in 2016

Reece Wiltshire

Twitter: @Reecewilt

Facebook: @ReeceWiltshireMusic

Robbie Monaghan

Rosie Riley

Age: 21

Known for: Music career, Celebs Go Dating

Twitter: @Tallia_Storm

Instagram: talliastorm

The Lewis Sisters

This pair were told by Leona Lewis that she would like to be one of the Lewis Sisters! Now that’s quite the endorsement in X Factor terms!

Tia Urquhart

Facebook: @TiaUrquhartMusic

Twitter: @TiaUrquhart

Virginia Hampson

Virginia had a difficult first audition, getting sent away by simon, but then called back before being put through to the next round.

Instagram: @virginiahampson

Twitter: @VirginiaHampso1

Will Pike

The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm and continues on Wednesday and Friday at the sane time, with the final at 8pm on Sunday