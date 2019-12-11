Accessibility Links

Who is Claudine Collins? The Apprentice 2019 interviewer profile

Your need to know guide to the interviewer putting the candidates through their paces...

Claudine Collins The Apprentice

The Apprentice 2019 is almost over, but it wouldn’t be a series of the show without the dreaded interviews for the candidates.

Over the years, the interviews have been the undoing of some of the most confident of candidates who get their CVs and business proposals picked apart by Lord Sugar’s eagle-eyed big-business friends.

But who are these people who could potentially make or break the career of the candidates?

Let’s find out…

Who is Claudine Collins?

Claudine is the Chief Client Officer of MediaCom UK, a huge £1 billion media agency.

As part of the executive committee for the UK part of the business, her main responsibility is ensuring the client relationships and service are maintained to a very high quality.

As well as her role at MediaCom, Claudine has taken an active role in mentoring projects through The Prince’s Trust and Marie Claire, as well as appearing at numerous industry events sharing her knowledge and experience in business.

Claudine is on the corporate board of Cancer Research UK, and also sits on the executive committee for the children’s charity, Rays of Sunshine. She is a member of the Lords Taveners and takes an active role in the Women in Advertising and Communications.

She has appeared at the interview stage of The Apprentice for every series of the BBC show since 2013.

You can follow Claudine on Twitter here.

Claudine Collins The Apprentice
