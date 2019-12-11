Meet Scarlett Allen-Horton: Apprentice 2019 candidate claims to be “very good problem solver”

The Apprentice is back, with 15 brand new candidates vying to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

As always, our new recruits are a healthy mix of ambitious almost to the point of delusion, convinced their business plans are the ones Lord Sugar should back.

But before we get to the nitty gritty, the hopefuls must first work together to complete a series of tasks under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner in order to impress Sugar himself.

Here’s all you need to know about Scarlett Allen-Horton – the recruitment company owner who’s keen to do business with Lord Sugar.

Scarlett Allen-Horton: The Facts

Age: 32

Occupation: Owner, Recruitment Company

Lives: West Midlands

Instagram: @scarlettallenhorton

LinkedIn: Scarlett Allen-Horton

What is Scarlett Allen-Horton’s business?

Having previously had over 12 years of experience in recruitment, Scarlett launched her very own recruitment company Harper Fox Partners last year.

The website (which can be found here) explains the company “brings perfect fit leadership talent, first time, to [your] business” and boasts a “100% client satisfaction record” – with a team that combines over “100 years of experience” across the corporate environment.

According to this Insight Report, the business has £1,720 in assets to hand – which is fair enough, considering it was only launched a year ago.

What skills does Scarlett Allen-Horton have?

Scarlett puts her success in the recruitment industry down to her “upbeat personality”, explaining people “buy into her as a person” – with her Instagram account seeing her say she’s “Trying to be superwoman.”

“I am an achiever,” she said. “I have been the highest performer across every workplace I have worked within.”

She also claims to be a very good problem solver – but her headstrong attitude does land her in trouble as she doesn’t like to accept help from others and often overestimates her workload.

The Apprentice returns to BBC1 in October.