Who’s going to win the Strictly Come Dancing final? We discuss all on our podcast…

After over three months of Strictly Come Dancing action, we’ve finally come to the end of our Strictly journey.

Advertisement

Saturday night will see Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher or Emma Barton lift that Glitterball trophy for series 17.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But who do we think is going to win here at RadioTimes.com? Entertainment Correspondent Kimberley Bond and Radio Times magazine’s Commissioning Editor Frances Taylor dissect the drama from the dancefloor ahead of the final on our weekly podcast Strictly Between Us.

Listen on Acast, YouTube or any good podcasting app now.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC One.