Who’s going to win the Strictly Come Dancing final? We discuss all on our podcast…

Saturday night will see our 17th Strictly Come Dancing champion crowned….

After over three months of Strictly Come Dancing action, we’ve finally come to the end of our Strictly journey.

Saturday night will see Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher or Emma Barton lift that Glitterball trophy for series 17.

But who do we think is going to win here at RadioTimes.com? Entertainment Correspondent Kimberley Bond and Radio Times magazine’s Commissioning Editor Frances Taylor dissect the drama from the dancefloor ahead of the final on our weekly podcast Strictly Between Us.

Listen on Acast, YouTube or any good podcasting app now.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC One.

