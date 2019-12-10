Ruth Jones says asking about another Gavin & Stacey series “spoils” the new Christmas special

It’s fair to say that news of the surprise return of Gavin & Stacey this Christmas set the internet alight, with fans around the world rejoicing that Ruth Jones and James Corden’s smash-hit sitcom would be back for a one-off festive special.

Advertisement

However, the comeback has also raised plenty of questions about whether the series could come back for more episodes, or even a full series a decade after the last one concluded on BBC One – and co-creator Jones says she’s already sick and tired of people jumping the gun.

“We will have to talk about it at some point,” Jones (who also plays Nessa in the comedy) told RadioTimes.com.

“But at the moment…. it’s funny isn’t it. You present something and people want more, immediately.

“You want to say ‘Can we just watch this?’ Because this has taken a year, or two years really, but a year since we started writing it to get this together.

“Can we not ask about what’s coming next? Because it sort of spoils it a little bit.”

And Jones even had an appropriately festive analogy for why fans should just try and savour this new episode before clamouring for more…

“It’s a bit like opening loads of presents on Christmas Day and going ‘Oh yeah, yeah great, what’s next? Oh yeah, what’s the next one?’” Jones told us.

“And you go, ‘No! Let’s open this present and lets really enjoy it and appreciate that present.’”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In other words, we the fans are the greedy children already eyeing up what’s next in the stocking, and we all need to calm down a bit before badgering Jones about whether Gav, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy will be back for more adventures.

After Christmas Day, though, when the episode has already aired? Well, we’d say all bets are off…

Advertisement

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day at 8:30pm