Dancing in Ice’s Matt Evers has ‘wanted a same-sex partner for years’

Strictly may be coming to a close – but fear not, it’s deep-freeze dance cousin, Dancing on Ice, is back to blast through any January blues.

The 12th series marks a number of firsts for Dancing on Ice – it’s the first time the series has had a coupling-up launch show a la Strictly, as well as the first time there’s been a same sex skating partnership.

Longest-running Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers will be taking to the ice with Ian H Watkins for the new series – and it’s something he’s been desperate to do for a while, according to Watkins.

“Matt has wanted to be in a same sex couple for a number of years,” Watkins explained at the Dancing on Ice presentation, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“It’s time for it. There’s been an incredible public reaction and an outpouring of love and support.”

The same-sex partnership has not presented itself without its problems, with Evers saying that some of the traditional Dancing on Ice lifts may have to be ruled out of their routines.

“There are some anatomical differences,” he explained. “And we’ve learnt some of the lifts may not be possible with two men.”

Schofield joked as a reply: “His b*****ks are getting in the way?”

While Dancing on Ice have scooped Strictly by having their first same-sex pairing, the move comes after Strictly professionals Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe danced a routine together during the Sunday night results show.

Di Prima described the routine as an “unforgettable moment” and added on Twitter: “Representation always matters!”

Dancing on Ice launches on Sunday December 22nd at 7pm on ITV