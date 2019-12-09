Meet the contestants from The X Factor: The Band
Get a closer look at the younger singers hoping to be part of the next One Direction or Little Mix
Hot on the heels of The X Factor: Celebrity – and pushing out the planned ‘all-stars’ version from the schedules – comes The X Factor: The Band, in which judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger (aided by music industry experts) pull together brand new boy and girl bands in an attempt to recreate the success of the likes of One Direction and Little Mix.
But who are the singers auditioning to be in those bands? Well we don’t know a huge amount about most of them yet, but we do know their names and what they look like.
Who do you think has star quality?
Adam Moloney
Blessing-Nicole Yanda
Chiara King
Diogo Ferreira
Ethan Hodges
Fred Roberts
Halle Williams
Harrison Cole
Jed Thomas
Jennifer Yusef
Jess Folley
Kelli Marie Willis
Liv Byard
Luena Martinez
Reece Wiltshire
Robbie Monaghan
Rosie Riley
Tallia Storm
The Lewis Sisters
Tia Urqhart
Virginia Hampson
Will Pike
The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm and continues on Wednesday and Friday at the sane time, with the final at 8pm on Sunday