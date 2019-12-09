Meet the contestants from The X Factor: The Band

Hot on the heels of The X Factor: Celebrity – and pushing out the planned ‘all-stars’ version from the schedules – comes The X Factor: The Band, in which judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger (aided by music industry experts) pull together brand new boy and girl bands in an attempt to recreate the success of the likes of One Direction and Little Mix.

But who are the singers auditioning to be in those bands? Well we don’t know a huge amount about most of them yet, but we do know their names and what they look like.

Who do you think has star quality?

Adam Moloney

Blessing-Nicole Yanda

Chiara King

Diogo Ferreira

Ethan Hodges

Fred Roberts

Halle Williams

Harrison Cole

Jed Thomas

Jennifer Yusef

Jess Folley

Kelli Marie Willis

Liv Byard

Luena Martinez

Reece Wiltshire

Robbie Monaghan

Rosie Riley

Tallia Storm

The Lewis Sisters

Tia Urqhart

Virginia Hampson

Will Pike

The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm and continues on Wednesday and Friday at the sane time, with the final at 8pm on Sunday