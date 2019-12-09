Accessibility Links

  Meet the contestants from The X Factor: The Band

Meet the contestants from The X Factor: The Band

Get a closer look at the younger singers hoping to be part of the next One Direction or Little Mix

©Syco/Thames

Hot on the heels of The X Factor: Celebrity – and pushing out the planned ‘all-stars’ version from the schedules – comes The X Factor: The Band, in which judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger (aided by music industry experts) pull together brand new boy and girl bands in an attempt to recreate the success of the likes of One Direction and Little Mix.

But who are the singers auditioning to be in those bands? Well we don’t know a huge amount about most of them yet, but we do know their names and what they look like.

Who do you think has star quality?

Adam Moloney

©Syco/Thames

Blessing-Nicole Yanda

©Syco/Thames

Chiara King

©Syco/Thames

Diogo Ferreira

©Syco/Thames

Ethan Hodges

©Syco/Thames

Fred Roberts

©Syco/Thames

Halle Williams

©Syco/Thames

Harrison Cole

©Syco/Thames

Jed Thomas

©Syco/Thames

Jennifer Yusef

©Syco/Thames

Jess Folley

©Syco/Thames

Kelli Marie Willis

©Syco/Thames

Liv Byard

©Syco/Thames

Luena Martinez

©Syco/Thames

Reece Wiltshire

©Syco/Thames

Robbie Monaghan

©Syco/Thames

Rosie Riley

©Syco/Thames

Tallia Storm

©Syco/Thames

The Lewis Sisters

©Syco/Thames

Tia Urqhart

©Syco/Thames

Virginia Hampson

©Syco/Thames

Will Pike

©Syco/Thames
The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm and continues on Wednesday and Friday at the sane time, with the final at 8pm on Sunday

The X Factor: the Band

©Syco/Thames
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

