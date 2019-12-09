Accessibility Links

When is the In the Long Run Christmas Special on Sky? What’s it about?

Everything you need to know about the Christmas special of Idris Elba's 1980s sitcom

Idris Elba in The Long Run

Idris Elba may have starred in a Fast & Furious spin-off earlier this year, but the British actor clearly hasn’t forgotten his roots. Elba has been loosely adapting his childhood into comedy In The Long Run for two series now, and now the family-oriented comedy has been commissioned for a Christmas special.

Here’s everything you need to know about this very 1980s Christmas special…

When is In The Long Run Christmas Special on Sky?

The In The Long Run Christmas Special airs on Friday 20th December at 10pm on Sky One. 

What is the In The Long Run Christmas Special about?

In The Long Run is loosely based on Idris Elba‘s upbringing in 1980s London, and follows the disruption faced by the Easmon family when a relative from Sierra Leone moves in.

The Christmas special sees Walter, obsessed with Christmas, throw the annual Easmon party together with Agnes and Bagpipes, only for it to spiral into chaos when the whole extended family show up. Kobna and Dean try to earn some extra money by carol singing – despite not actually being able to sing – and Valentine struggles to get into the Christmas spirit when he takes on extra work.

Who is in the cast of the In The Long Run Christmas Special?

Creator Idris Elba also stars as family head Walter Easmon, with Madeline Appiah as wife Agnes Easmon. Comedian Bill Bailey is Ashley’s friend and co-worker Bagpipes, and Holby City’s Jimmy Akingbola plays Ashley’s exuberant younger brother Valentine.

Is there a trailer for In The Long Run Christmas Special?

Sadly not – but here’s a trailer for the first series, in case you missed it!

All about In the Long Run

Idris Elba in The Long Run
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

