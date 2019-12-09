Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Morning Show and more score Golden Globe nominations
There's no shortage of British talent on the shortlists, with stars including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kit Harington and Olivia Colman up for awards
The nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced – and there’s no shortage of British talent on the shortlists.
As ever there are a fair share of surprise inclusions and notable omissions, with the awards set to take place on 5th January 2020.
In the best drama series category there’s no place for Game of Thrones, whose final season was famously seen as a disappointment by many fans and critics.
Surprisingly there is room for Apple TV+’s flagship series The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which has had mixed reviews since it debuted last month.
There are no such surprises when it comes to the other four series nominated in this category – with Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve and Succession all included in the shortlist.
In the comedy and musical category, there is British representation in the shape of the widely praised second series of Fleabag, which finds itself pitted against Barry, The Kominsky Method, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and The Politician.
There’s slightly better luck for Game of Thrones in the acting categories, with Kit Harington flying the flag for the fantasy series, up against fellow British actors Brian Cox (Succession) and Tobias Menzies (The Crown). Rami Malek (Mr Robot) and Billy Porter (Pose) round out the category.
And there’s also British representation in the drama actress category – with both Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) up for the award. Their competition comes in the shape of Aniston and Witherspoon, as well as Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies).
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is up for the prize in the comedy and musical acting categories, hoping to win gold ahead of Christina Applegate (Dead To Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel), Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll).
The TV movie or miniseries category includes Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable.
There was more British and Irish representation in the acting categories for limited series, as well as for the supporting awards, with those nominated including Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy), Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).
Meanwhile Netflix drama When They See Us, written and directed by Ava Du Vernay, has been snubbed completely – with some taking to social media to voice their anger at the omission. Other shows not to score any nominations include Watchmen and Euphoria.
So one of the best shows of this year, When They See Us got completely snubbed at the Golden Globes, another reason why i hate award shows.
— ㅤnαkul.ㅤ (@itsNaCool) December 9, 2019
.@goldenglobes are y’all ok?? The HFPA just wholly snubbed ‘When They See Us’ — not even giving its Emmy-winning actor a nomination. I am confusion.
— Trey Mangum (@treymangum) December 9, 2019
How has When They See Us been snubbed so hard by the Golden Globes? Every single person I’ve seen talk about it was blown away by that series. Make it make sense, pleaseeeee?! pic.twitter.com/tfjKeZaucs
— Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) December 9, 2019
A full list of nominees can be found below:
BEST SERIES, DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST SERIES, COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Catch 22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SERIES
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon