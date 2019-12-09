How to watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas 2019

Every Christmas at RadioTimes.com, we are faced with the same questions: Is Elf on TV this year? Where can I watch Elf? Is Elf on Netflix? And we do our best to answer them, even when the answers may not be what people are hoping for.

One dark year, the Will Ferrell-led Christmas film wasn’t on TV or available to stream at all, a terribly sad state of affairs. Thankfully, things are much more positive this year – Elf is available on terrestrial UK television and can be rented from one of the major streaming platforms. Find out where below…

Is Elf on TV this year?



Yes! Elf will air on ITV at 6:10pm on Sunday 15th December. It’s also repeated on Tuesday 24th at 5:15pm – that’s Christmas Eve sorted, then. You’ll also have the chance to watch it on ITV2 on Sunday 22nd December at 5:10pm and on Christmas Day at 4:10pm.

Is Elf on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Elf isn’t on Netflix and is not available on any of the major streaming platforms for free this year.

Where to watch Elf

You can, however, rent Elf on Amazon Prime Video for £3.49.

If you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can get a 30 day trial for free.