I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants
Who’s set to be heading Down Under for series 20 of I’m a Celeb? Here’s the list of rumours so far
We may have just crowned our winner of I’m a Celebrity 2019, but at RadioTimes.com, we’re already looking forward to the next series.
It may still be early days for us, but work for the I’m a Celeb casting team for the following season pretty much starts as soon as the winner is crowned.
And while the hallowed line-up is kept (mostly) under wraps until the show launches in November, the cast is pretty much all but confirmed as early as April.
So who has put their (cork) hat in the ring to take part in I’m a Celebrity 2020? Here’s what we know so far…
Richard Madeley
Having reportedly turned down I’m a Celebrity before taking part in dystopian social-media reality show The Circle, Madeley has now seemingly had a change of heart before the show.
“The reason I’ve said no is not because I don’t think I’d be up to it or anything like that, it’s just it’s a month – it’s a good month out of your life,” he told RadioTimes.com.
“When I did the Circle I was only out of circulation for a total of 7 or 8 days. And that was trying enough to be honest because, like most people, I’m quite busy and I’ve got a lot going on.
“So if they ask me next year, I will think about it seriously, but I’d really have to have a look at my diary really and see how it would impact on what I do because I’m a freelancer. I’d have to think about it carefully and see if I could make room for it.”
Jeremy Clarkson
The Grand Tour presenter appears keen to head Down Under and chow down on bull testicles and clean out the jungle camp dunny for £1000,000.
“We all say no now because we’ve all got jobs,” he said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “If you’re down the line and somebody said, ‘Here’s a hundred thousand pounds to go and eat some maggots,’ count me in!
“Yes, I’d go and do it… When we’re old and in the way, you can’t say. Never say never to that!”
I’m a Celeb launches on ITV in 2020