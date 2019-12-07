Meet Caitlyn Jenner – the former Olympic athlete doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Caitlyn Jenner is arguably the star signing for this year’s I’m a Celebrity, reportedly netting £500,000 to head into the jungle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympic gold medallist who has already taken part in the US version of the show…

Age: 70

Famous for: Winning the men’s decathlon in the 1976 Olympics before her transition, starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Twitter: @Caitlyn_Jenner

Instagram: @caitlynjenner

Phobias: “None but like everyone, insects do gross me out”

Who is Caitlyn Jenner?

Born Bruce Jenner, the athlete became a household name after winning Gold in the Men’s Decathlon in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

At the time, Jenner was considered “the world’s greatest athlete” and “an all-American hero”. She has since forged a career in television and modelling.

Jenner’s most prominent television role was in E!’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where she starred alongside third wife Kris Jenner, step-children Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloe and Robert, and daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Having divorced from Kris in 2014, Caitlyn no longer appears so prominently on Keeping Up with The Kardashians, having landed her own reality series, I Am Cait, in 2015.

Other TV appearances have included as a contestant on The Weakest Link in 2002, a cameo in 2005’s Celebrity Apprentice, and even a bit-part in Murder, She Wrote.

When did Caitlyn Jenner transition?

Born male, Jenner confirmed in April 2015 that she was a trans woman, having experienced gender dysphoria since childhood.

“For all intents and purposes, I’m a woman,” Jenner told Diane Sawyer in an interview with ABC.

In July of that year, Jenner spoke to Vanity Fair discussing further details of her transition, and revealed that her new name would be Caitlyn.

She tweeted: “I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

In 2017, Jenner underwent gender-reassignment surgery.

“I’ve grown into Caitlyn,” she said to ABC News. “It’s tough to take 65 years of being Bruce and being male, and then like, overnight, everything changes.”

Has Caitlyn Jenner done I’m a Celebrity before?

While this is her first time Down Under for the UK version, Jenner is no stranger to the jungle, having appeared on the shirt-lived American version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Although she may not have won the show (that honour went to actor and choreographer Cris Judd), Jenner had a fair stab at the competition, coming fourth.

Could Jenner take the crown in her second attempt?

What has Caitlyn Jenner said about doing I’m a Celebrity?

“Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing,” admits Jenner. “It’s much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That’s easy – just stay away from them! “You can’t get away from the other people and it will be a very different experience for me. Last time, I did it with a bunch of people from the States who I knew of. This time it’s a bunch of people from the UK who I potentially won’t know…” However, she says she’s a big fan of Britain and is aiming to win fans both in camp and among the viewing public. “I love going over to the UK, I love the British people and I am looking forward to making some new friends, new allies and getting through it all.

“I hope the UK loves me! I will go into the Jungle with a good attitude and a good sense of humour.”