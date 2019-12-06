Is The Snowman on TV this Christmas 2019?
The classic animation is on numerous times this festive season, while the sequel is available to stream
Nothing heralds Christmas like the sight of a young boy and a snowman flying through the air amidst a flurry of snowflakes. The 1982 classic The Snowman, adapted from Raymond Briggs’ book of the same name, has been a staple of Channel 4’s festive schedule for almost forty years.
The film follows a boy who gets more than he bargains for after building a handsome snowman, setting off a magical sequence of events that sees him and his new companion fly across the night sky — to the haunting tune Walking In The Air — to meet Father Christmas.
The Snowman and the Snowdog, the 2012 sequel, follows a young boy grieving for his dog. After finding a mysterious box under his bedroom floorboards, he builds a snowman and an adorable snowdog — only for them both to come to life…
When is The Snowman on TV?
Good news, Snowfans – there are multiple showings of The Snowman over the Christmas period this year, starting with an early one on Channel 4 at 3:05pm on Sunday 8th December (following a showing of another Raymond Briggs classic, Father Christmas) and then on 4Seven on Thursday 12th December at 4:20am.
Then, you can watch The Snowman again on Channel 4 at the heart of Christmas, with broadcasts on Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December, at 3:50pm and Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December, at 12:45pm, followed on E4 on Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December at 6:55am and Sunday 29th December at 7:25am.
Meanwhile, The Snowman and its sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog are available to buy on the Sky Store and Amazon.