When is The Prime Ministerial Debate on BBC One?

We’ve had seven-way debates, one-on-one interviews and head-to-head contests, yet the election TV coverage is only set to continue.

The dust has barely settled from the first round of Corbyn v Johnson on ITV, but it looks like all is set for a rematch in BBC’s The Prime Ministerial Debate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the airdate, politicians and format of The Prime Ministerial Debate…

What time is The Prime Ministerial Debate on BBC One?

The Prime Ministerial Debate starts at 8:30pm on Friday 6th December, BBC One.

The debate will last one hour.

Are there only two party leaders debating?

Yes – only Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, leaders of the two largest parties, will be debating.

Who will host The Prime Ministerial Debate?

Nick Robinson will chair the debate. The broadcaster and journalist is a presenter on Radio 4’s Today programme, and spent 10 years as political editor for the BBC. He has covered general elections for the BBC and ITV for over twenty years.

What is the format of The Prime Ministerial debate?

In his online diary for The New Statesman, Nick Robinson said that he wanted to limit the time politicians spend delivering pre-prepared soundbites and instead make sure they address the questions asked.

The two leaders will have to answer questions from members of the public, both from submissions on the BBC website and members of the audience who have been selected to reflect the country’s demographic distribution and political views.

The debate will broadcast live from Southhampton.

Are there any more TV debates before the General Election?

Yes – the Question Time Under 30s Special will feature representatives from the seven main parties, though the politicians are yet to be confirmed. It will be broadcast on BBC One at 8:30pm on Monday 9th December.

The Prime Ministerial Debate is on 8:30pm on Friday 6th December on BBC One