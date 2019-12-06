‘Do one, winter’: Love Island drops promo ahead of new series

Christmas may only come once a year, but that doesn’t apply to Love Island! The hit reality series is set to return in January for a new winter edition – and the first promo video gives us a sense of what to expect.

Advertisement

With narration from Iain Stirling, the Scottish comedian who provides the iconic voice of the ITV2 series, the minute-long trailer features everything we have come to expect from Love Island – namely sun, sexiness and poolside parties. If that doesn’t sound all that wintery – well, that seems to be the point.

“Guess what, winter? You can take your frostbite and stick it where the sun don’t shine”, says the voiceover. “Do one, winter.”

For those unsure what to expect from Winter Love Island, which is set to debut in January, the advert seems to promise more of the formula that has made the matchmaking competition so winningly popular.

Love Island has aired for the past five years running, always taking place during the summer. The format sees a group of unknown singletons – the ‘Islanders’ – contained on a villa in Mallorca, away from the outside world.

To survive in the villa, and to have a chance of taking home the £50,000 winner’s kitty, the contestants must partner up romantically, and vie for the public’s affections, with challenges and dates also thrown into the mix. Love Island airs six days a week on ITV2.

Earlier this year, Love Island’s fifth series had the nation tuning in again, with Islanders Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea taking home the top honours.

And while it seems Winter Love Island isn’t planning to deviate from the classic edition too wildly, there are a few key differences. For one thing, the winter villa isn’t in Mallorca. Instead, the new series will be filmed in the heat of South Africa, in a villa almost twice the size.

You can watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

Winter Love Island comes to ITV2 in January 2020