Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle voted off I’m a Celebrity in double elimination

Just four campmates remain in the jungle after tonight’s double elimination saw us say goodbye to Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle.

Advertisement

The reality TV superstar and former Girls Aloud singer were both voted off tonight after Ant and Dec announced that both of the bottom two would be going home.

On leaving the jungle, an emotional Caitlyn said, “I came here to test myself, I did the show sixteen years ago, turned 70 and thought what a challenge.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. First night I didn’t think I’d make it to the next night, but I met some great people…I don’t want to leave them behind for another day and a half, but I’m ready to get out.”

And she admitted to missing her famous family “terribly” during her time in the jungle – but said that spending Christmas with them would be even more challenging than her time in the jungle. “It will be much more comiplicated!” she joked.

After much dithering she admitted that of the remining contestants she’d love to see Roman win the competition.

Nadine said, “I’ve loved every minute of it!” It was way crazier than I thought, and it was harder than I thought.When you go into the jungle you know it’s not going to be like staying in a hotel, but it was hard… but also enjoyable.”

She added, “You get into this thing where you’re very in the moment, you get on with it or you crumble and fall apart – and that’s just with going in the bathroom, it’s horrible in there!”

Nadine claimed that jumping out the helicopter at the very beginning of the series was her worst moment, and that she wanted to see Kate go on to be crowned Queen of the jungle. She said, “I think she’d worked harder than any other campmate in terms of having a trial to do, she always goes and does it so well!”

After the latest exits, four celebrities remain in the camp: EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, DJ Roman Kemp and Corrie’s Andy Whyment.

Who will be next to go?

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV